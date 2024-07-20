“Deadpool & Wolverine” To Livestream Red Carpet Premiere

Deadpool & Wolverine are heading to their grand red carpet premiere in just a few days.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Studios has announced a livestream of their upcoming red carpet premiere.

Deadpool & Wolverine's premiere celebration will be livestreamed on July 22nd for everyone to enjoy.

e’s premiere celebration will be livestreamed on July 22nd for everyone to enjoy. The Monday premiere can be streamed on Facebook, X, Instagram, and other major social media platforms starting at 6pm ET/ 3pm PT.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26th.

