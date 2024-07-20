“Deadpool & Wolverine” To Livestream Red Carpet Premiere

Deadpool & Wolverine are heading to their grand red carpet premiere in just a few days.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Studios has announced a livestream of their upcoming red carpet premiere.
- Deadpool & Wolverine’s premiere celebration will be livestreamed on July 22nd for everyone to enjoy.
- The Monday premiere can be streamed on Facebook, X, Instagram, and other major social media platforms starting at 6pm ET/ 3pm PT.
- Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26th.
