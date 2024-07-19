Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige To Be Honored with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Longtime Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is set to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.
What’s Happening:
- Producer Kevin Feige will be honored by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
- The unveiling ceremony will take place on Thursday, July 25th at 11:00 a.m., as the 2,785th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Motion Pictures.
- Feiger’s star will be unveiled near the historic El Capitan Theatre.
- Joining emcee Steve Nissen will be actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, stars of Feige’s latest feature, Deadpool & Wolverine.
- The event will be streamed live exclusively at walkoffame.com.
What They’re Saying:
- Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame: "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor Kevin Feige with a well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. There are few, if any, filmmakers who have had the kind of impact and track record that Kevin has had. The many films he has worked on have become a cultural phenomenon and a major part of the cinema world’s history.”
About Kevin Feige:
- Kevin Feige is one of the most accomplished and acclaimed producers in the industry. As producer and president of Marvel Studios, Feige is the driving creative force behind dozens of blockbuster feature films and series and the chief architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the highest-grossing film franchise of all time.
- He is also chief creative officer of Marvel, responsible for the entertainment giant’s storytelling across film, television, publishing, and licensing, building on an unparalleled library of iconic characters and stories that have shaped pop culture for 85 years, from The Avengers and X-Men to Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and more.
- Feige is a hands-on producer who has overseen all of Marvel Studios’ feature film productions. All 33 films have opened No. 1 at the box office, and they’ve collectively grossed nearly $30 billion globally, with 10 of the films grossing more than $1 billion worldwide. Two of those films – Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War – surpassed the $2 billion mark, with Endgame being the fastest film in cinematic history to reach the milestone. In 2018, Black Panther became the first film featuring a superhero to be nominated for the Oscar for Best Picture.
- Upcoming big-screen feature films include the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine, releasing July 26th, Captain America: Brave New World in February 2025, Thunderbolts* in May 2025, and The Fantastic Four in July 2025.