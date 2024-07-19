Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige To Be Honored with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Longtime Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is set to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.

What’s Happening:

Producer Kevin Feige will be honored by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The unveiling ceremony will take place on Thursday, July 25th at 11:00 a.m., as the 2,785th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Motion Pictures.

Feiger’s star will be unveiled near the historic El Capitan Theatre.

Joining emcee Steve Nissen will be actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, stars of Feige’s latest feature, Deadpool & Wolverine

The event will be streamed live exclusively at walkoffame.com

What They’re Saying:

Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame: "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor Kevin Feige with a well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. There are few, if any, filmmakers who have had the kind of impact and track record that Kevin has had. The many films he has worked on have become a cultural phenomenon and a major part of the cinema world’s history.”

About Kevin Feige: