Ryan Reynolds Embraces The Synergy In New National Geographic Teaser

A new teaser actually teases two different products from Ryan Reynolds in a very synergistic way, especially considering it’s a great blend of National Geographic and Marvel Studios.

Throughout the marketing campaign, and surely in the upcoming film itself, Deadpool & Wolverine has been making jokes about Deadpool (and actor Ryan Reynolds) fitting in under the Walt Disney Company umbrella and the synergy amongst the many arms of the company.

Keeping with that theme, a new spot has come out that ties the Disney-owned National Geographic with the new film from Marvel Studios.

In the spot, we get a narration from Reynolds himself describing Wolverines, as in the actual animal. Of course, there is a turn and we start talking about Wolverine, the X-Men favorite played by Hugh Jackman in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine .

From there, we see title cards for both a new special from Nat Geo, UNDERDOGS (premiering in 2025), before one for Deadpool & Wolverine, due in theaters next week.

Back in January of 2023, UNDERDOGS , an unconventional natural history series that will tell the story of the heroic underdogs of the natural world – the good, the bad, and the ugly.

The 10-part series is co-produced by Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort and multiple Emmy- and BAFTA Award-winning Wildstar Films, and Reynolds will narrate the entire 10-episode series, bringing his distinctive voice and humorous take to the natural world through a groundbreaking partnership that bakes humor into the storytelling from the ground up.

From their hidden talents to their bold hygiene choices, unsavory courtship rituals, devious camouflage techniques and “tough love” parenting skills, UNDERDOGS will celebrate and champion the unique and unpredictable behaviors of a little known and surprising cast of animal characters.

These overlooked superstars come in all sizes, shapes and smells. They're the outcasts and the troublemakers, brash, unsophisticated, flatulent, incontinent and often unhinged. But they're also warriors, team players and evil geniuses.

UNDERDOGS is set to arrive in 2025.

As for the other half of this synergistic spot, Ryan Reynolds returns as Wade Wilson for Deadpool & Wolverine which will also feature role reprisals for Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Jennifer Garner (Elektra), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus) and Rob Delaney (Peter) among others. Details of the plot are still being kept top secret, but this will mark the first Deadpool film where Marvel Studios will be working hand in hand with Team Deadpool and Reynolds.

which will also feature role reprisals for Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Jennifer Garner (Elektra), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus) and Rob Delaney (Peter) among others. Details of the plot are still being kept top secret, but this will mark the first Deadpool film where Marvel Studios will be working hand in hand with Team Deadpool and Reynolds. Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown on July 26.

