National Geographic Greenlights “UNDERDOGS” From Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds' UNDERDOG has been green lit by National Geographic. He is set to narrate and add humor to the series.

What's Happening:

National Geographic Content President Courteney Monroe today announced the greenlight of UNDERDOGS , an unconventional natural history series that will tell the story of the heroic underdogs of the natural world – the good, the bad and the frankly ugly.

, an unconventional natural history series that will tell the story of the heroic underdogs of the natural world – the good, the bad and the frankly ugly. The 10-part series is co-produced by Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and multiple Emmy- and BAFTA Award-winning Wildstar Films.

Monroe unveiled UNDERDOGS , with a tongue-in-cheek teaser video narrated by Reynolds, during Nat Geo’s TCA session.

, with a tongue-in-cheek teaser video narrated by Reynolds, during Nat Geo’s TCA session. Reynolds will narrate the entire 10-episode series, bringing his distinctive voice and humorous take to the natural world through a groundbreaking partnership that bakes humor into the storytelling from the ground up.

From their hidden talents to their bold hygiene choices, unsavory courtship rituals, devious camouflage techniques and “tough love” parenting skills, UNDERDOGS will celebrate and champion the unique and unpredictable behaviors of a little known and surprising cast of animal characters.

will celebrate and champion the unique and unpredictable behaviors of a little known and surprising cast of animal characters. These overlooked superstars come in all sizes, shapes and smells. They’re the outcasts and the troublemakers, brash, unsophisticated, flatulent, incontinent and often unhinged. But they’re also warriors, team players and evil geniuses.

They’re out there 24-7 giving it maximum effort, keeping the natural world in working order for all those showboating polar bears, sharks and gorillas.

What They're Saying: