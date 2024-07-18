The Merc With A Mouth Arrives In Your Home With Talkative New “Deadpool” Products

Hasbro announced the all new Marvel Motormouth Deadpool and a re-issue of the Marvel Legends Series Deadpool's Head Premium Interactive Head! The Merc with a Mouth is more vocal than ever as Motormouth Deadpool features over 50 different phrases, light-up eyes, and annoying sound effects including a cuckoo clock, bullhorn, and more.

Additionally, fans can use the Deadpool Interactive Head up to play pranks, insult their friends, or wake them up! Fans who previously missed out on the product when it was released a few years ago will have the opportunity to secure their own very soon. Both products will be available for pre-order on July 22 at 9AM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and participating retailers..

Marvel Motormouth Deadpool

Get ready for cool quips, commentary, razor-sharp wit, and insults — so, so many insults — with this Marvel Motormouth Deadpool electronic Super Hero toy! Push Deadpool’s head to the side to wake him up. They don’t call him the Merc with the Mouth for nothing, and with over 50 phrases, this 5-inch collectible Deadpool figure features light-up eyes when he talks and just won’t shut up. Rapidly push Deadpool’s head to the side multiple times in a row to unlock even more snark, as well as annoying sound effects, including a cuckoo clock, bullhorn, and more. Features a fun stylized design with polar bear skin rug (no actual polar bears were used in the making of this product… that we know of).

This 5-inch figure makes a great Marvel gift for boys and girls, ages 14 & up. Seriously, that mouth is inappropriate for younger kids, so maybe get them some action figures, instead. Requires 2x 1.5V AAA batteries (included). Look for more Marvel toys to build a heroic collection, including toy Super Hero figures, vehicles, kids playsets and roleplay gear (each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for pre-order on July 22 at 9AM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and participating retailers.

Marvel Legends Series Deadpool’s Head Premium Interactive Head

The Marvel Legends Series Deadpool's Head is a premium, electronic, interactive, app-enhanced collectible with over 600 SFX and phrases, multiple sensors, and motors for expressive movement. Using the free app, set Deadpool up to play pranks, insult your friends and loved ones, or wake you up every morning. Inspired by the Merc with a Mouth, this Deadpool’s Head responds to lights and movement (requires 4x C alkaline batteries, not included). Available for pre-order on July 22 at 9AM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and participating locations.