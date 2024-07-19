You’re Invited to Deadpool’s Pool Party — Celebrate the Upcoming Release of “Deadpool & Wolverine” with MARVEL Strike Force

The summer release of Deadpool & Wolverine is just around the corner! In celebration of the upcoming Marvel film, MARVEL Strike Force is releasing a splashing new seasonal event.

The action-packed, turn-based mobile game MARVEL Strike Force is throwing the Most Legendary Pool Party of Nexus Earth.

Starting on July 22, players will be invited to Deadpool's Pool Party, an in-game event celebrating the July 26 release of Deadpool & Wolverine.

In the event, Nick Fury has left town. Deadpool, seeing an opportunity for summer fun, is taking over the Hellicarrier to throw his own Pool Party. Players can expect party crashers and mayhem as Deadpool and Wolverine try to stay clear of Agent Coulson, defeat the snooty rich kids, make sure they don’t run out of sunscreen all while worrying about getting the flying fortress clean before Nick Fury’s return.

Players will team up with heroes from the MARVEL Strike Force roster to help Deadpool preserve his epic Pool Party throughout the series of narrative events. The event has four replayable chapters with a variety of characters, unique dialogue, additional rewards, and specific costumes. Each chapter contains 4 missions. These chapters include: Chapter 1 – Pool Party on the Hellicarrier – Deadpool turns the flying fortress into a giant swimming pool for his Pool Party. Chapter 2 – Down Mexico Way – Deadpool continues his summer extravaganza by taking the S.T.R.I.K.E. team to an all-expenses resort in Acapulco. Chapter 3 – Beating the Heat – Agent Coulson is on a mission to bust Deadpool, so the antihero hides in a screening of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine. Chapter 4 – Dead Hot American Summer – After receiving the bill for the summertime resort, Deadpool challenges the snooty rich heroes to some winner-takes-all summer games.

Here are the trait requirements for each difficulty level of the event:
Story – No Requirements
Normal and Bonus
Chapter 1: No Restriction; Hero
Chapter 2: City
Chapter 3: Global
Chapter 4: Cosmic

For your participation in these special party missions, players will be rewarded with: Training Modules Ability Materials Blue Crystals/Ions Gear and Gear Credits and more!

Each week, the game will also host pool party events. The four weeks of milestone events will provide party goers with superhero loot including: Week 1: Wolverine’s X-Men 97 costume. Week 2: Wolverine’s Weapon X costume. Week 3: Mega Gold Orbs. Week 4: Player Frame and Deadpool’s Super Secret costume.

The week one event, Pool Party: Dive In, will have players spend POOL Party Campaign Energy and collect Chimichangas to earn points. Rewards include 7 Red Stars for Wolverine and Wolverine’s X-Men 97 costume. The first weekly event stars on July 22nd at 2pm PDT.

Additionally, players participating in the Pool Party summer event can unlock the new "Hotpool" costume that was created in partnership with Deadpool & Wolverine. The costume will be available to all players during the final week of POOL Party.

The summer event will run from July 22 at 2pm PDT to August 18. New chapters will drop every Monday.

Players can also look forward to new content coming to the game. These include: A reactivation calendar allowing players to unlock Pandapool A free promo code allowing players to unlock Deadpool and Wolverine.



