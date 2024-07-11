“Deadpool & Wolverine” World Tour Continues With London Fan Event

by |
Tags: , ,

Deadpool & Wolverine recently held a fan in London as a part of the film’s continued press tour prior to the film’s release later this month.

The cast was on hand (including Dogpool) to share footage from the upcoming Marvel film, along with hosting a battle of the bands.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits US theaters on July 26th.

More Deadpool & Wolverine News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight