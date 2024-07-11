“Deadpool & Wolverine” World Tour Continues With London Fan Event

Deadpool & Wolverine recently held a fan in London as a part of the film’s continued press tour prior to the film’s release later this month.
The cast was on hand (including Dogpool) to share footage from the upcoming Marvel film, along with hosting a battle of the bands.
Deadpool & Wolverine hits US theaters on July 26th.
