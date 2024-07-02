Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” Kicks Off World Tour in Shanghai

The highly anticipated Marvel movie has begun its press world tour. Starting in China, fans got an in depth preview of the anticipated blockbuster.

Marvel Studios’ X account Deadpool & Wolverine world tour kickoff in Shanghai.

world tour kickoff in Shanghai. The event, which included a 30-40 minute preview of the film, saw stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy on stage speaking about the new superhero flick.

Early fan reviews of the preview state that the film is very violent, exceptionally funny, and surprisingly touching.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theatres on July 26th.

