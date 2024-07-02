Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” Kicks Off World Tour in Shanghai

The highly anticipated Marvel movie has begun its press world tour. Starting in China, fans got an in depth preview of the anticipated blockbuster.

  • Marvel Studios’ X account shared brand new photos of the Deadpool & Wolverine world tour kickoff in Shanghai.
  • The event, which included a 30-40 minute preview of the film, saw stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy on stage speaking about the new superhero flick.
  • Early fan reviews of the preview state that the film is very violent, exceptionally funny, and surprisingly touching.
  • MAXBLIZZ shares that the same footage is expected to be shared at the Seoul (July 4), Berlin (July 7), and NYC (July 22) fan events.

  • Deadpool & Wolverine hits theatres on July 26th.

