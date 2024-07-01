“Deadpool & Wolverine” Ads Take Over Toronto In Celebration of Canada Day from “Your Favourite Canadian Heroes”

Happy Canada Day! Today we celebrate the anniversary of the Canadian Confederation, and Marvel Studios is getting in on the action with our neighbors to the north by putting up Canada Day billboards all over Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square “from your favorite Canadian heroes” Deadpool & Wolverine.

What’s happening:

  • Deadpool & Wolverine billboards have taken over Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto to wish Canadians a very Happy Canada Day “from your favourite Canadian heroes!” and the official Marvel Studios Canada account took to X to celebrate the occasion.
  • In Marvel superhero lore, Wolverine, AKA Logan, was born in northern Alberta, Canada in the late 19th century. Deadpool is from Saskatchewan, a neighboring Canadian province.
  • Note the British / Canadian spelling of the word “favourite.”

What they’re saying:

  • Marvel Studios Canada: “Your two favourite Canadian heroes are coming at you live from Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto to wish you a very Happy Canada Day!  #CanadaClaimsDeadpool”

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on Friday, July 26th.

