“Deadpool & Wolverine” Approved For China Release

China will release Deadpool & Wolverine day-and-date with the U.S.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that China’s Film Bureau has approved the theatrical release of Deadpool & Wolverine.
- While the first Deadpool was never released in China, the second film’s PG-13 reworking (Once Upon A Deadpool) was sent to theaters in early 2019.
- Cuts will be made prior to its release, but are said to be minimal.
