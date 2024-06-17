“Deadpool & Wolverine” Approved For China Release

China will release Deadpool & Wolverine day-and-date with the U.S.

  • Deadline reports that China’s Film Bureau has approved the theatrical release of Deadpool & Wolverine.
  • While the first Deadpool was never released in China, the second film’s PG-13 reworking (Once Upon A Deadpool) was sent to theaters in early 2019.
  • Cuts will be made prior to its release, but are said to be minimal.

