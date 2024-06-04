Marvel Studios Eying “Deadpool & Wolverine” Director Shawn Levy to Direct Next “Avengers” Movie

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Marvel Studios is reportedly eying Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy to direct the next Avengers movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

  • Levy, who is currently putting the finishing touches on Deadpool & Wolverine, is in contention for Marvel’s next Avengers film and may be the studio’s choice to direct.
  • Marvel and Levy have reportedly met regarding the project, with the studio having given him the latest script last week.
  • The Hollywood Reporter’s sources also indicate that other filmmakers are still in the mix for the high-profile gig.
  • This isn’t the first time that Marvel have courted Levy for the directing gig, as they previously offered the gig to Levy in mid-March, but he turned it down at that time.
  • Scheduling was his major concern, as he will be moving into directing two episodes of the final season of Stranger Things when work on Deadpool & Wolverine wraps up – taking him into next year.
  • Originally that timetable didn’t work for Marvel, but sources say the studio has pushed the film by several months, opening the door of opportunity.
  • Other directing credits for Levy include Night at the Museum, Free Guy and The Adam Project.

More on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning