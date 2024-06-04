Marvel Studios Eying “Deadpool & Wolverine” Director Shawn Levy to Direct Next “Avengers” Movie

Marvel Studios is reportedly eying Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy to direct the next Avengers movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

Levy, who is currently putting the finishing touches on Deadpool & Wolverine , is in contention for Marvel’s next Avengers film and may be the studio’s choice to direct.

Marvel and Levy have reportedly met regarding the project, with the studio having given him the latest script last week.

The Hollywood Reporter’s sources also indicate that other filmmakers are still in the mix for the high-profile gig.

This isn’t the first time that Marvel have courted Levy for the directing gig, as they previously offered the gig to Levy in mid-March, but he turned it down at that time.

Scheduling was his major concern, as he will be moving into directing two episodes of the final season of Stranger Things when work on Deadpool & Wolverine wraps up – taking him into next year.

Originally that timetable didn't work for Marvel, but sources say the studio has pushed the film by several months, opening the door of opportunity.

Other directing credits for Levy include Night at the Museum, Free Guy and The Adam Project.

