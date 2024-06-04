Marvel Studios Eying “Deadpool & Wolverine” Director Shawn Levy to Direct Next “Avengers” Movie

Marvel Studios is reportedly eying Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy to direct the next Avengers movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Levy, who is currently putting the finishing touches on Deadpool & Wolverine, is in contention for Marvel’s next Avengers film and may be the studio’s choice to direct.
- Marvel and Levy have reportedly met regarding the project, with the studio having given him the latest script last week.
- The Hollywood Reporter’s sources also indicate that other filmmakers are still in the mix for the high-profile gig.
- This isn’t the first time that Marvel have courted Levy for the directing gig, as they previously offered the gig to Levy in mid-March, but he turned it down at that time.
- Scheduling was his major concern, as he will be moving into directing two episodes of the final season of Stranger Things when work on Deadpool & Wolverine wraps up – taking him into next year.
- Originally that timetable didn’t work for Marvel, but sources say the studio has pushed the film by several months, opening the door of opportunity.
- Other directing credits for Levy include Night at the Museum, Free Guy and The Adam Project.
More on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
- The next Avengers film was previously announced to be titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but that is likely to change following actor Jonathan Majors’ legal troubles.
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton had previously been chosen to direct the film but has exited the project to focus on a Shang-Chi sequel and a Wonder Man series.
- A draft of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty had been written by Jeff Loveness, who also wrote Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but Loki creator Michael Waldron has since been brought on to write the film.
- In the comics, Kang is a time-traveling conqueror with a slew of equally dangerous variants who plague heroes like the Avengers and the Fantastic Four on countless occasions.
- Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently slated to hit theaters on May 1st, 2026 with Avengers: Secret Wars set to follow a year later.
- With Cretton’s exit, neither film currently has a director.
