Screenwriter Michael Waldron Tapped To Pen Upcoming Marvel Studios “Avengers: Secret Wars”

What’s Happening:
- After the success of Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it sounds like Michael Waldron is set to write Avengers: Secret Wars for Marvel Studios.
- Marvel Studios has not made any comments on the news concerning Waldron.
- The plot details for Avengers: Secret Wars have not been revealed yet, but at San Diego Comic-Con, the November 8th, 2025 release date was announced.
- Although there were multiple meetings that took place where writers met, many believe that Waldron was the front-runner with the amount of trust the studio has in him.
- Waldron has done well with the studio this past year with the Loki series on Disney+.
- He also served as executive producer and showrunner on the series, which was so popular it received a second season renewal.