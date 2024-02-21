Marvel Reportedly Looking to Retitle “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty”

With Jonathan Majors no longer set to portray the titular character, Marvel is reportedly exploring a possible name chance for their upcoming film Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the wake of Majors’ guilty verdict, Marvel is reportedly seeking to minimize his Kang character, if not remove him entirely.

As a result, unsurprisingly, the studio may be looking to change the title of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to remove the character’s name.

to remove the character’s name. The Hollywood Reporter also reports that sources have told them Marvel may have been looking to make this change even before Majors’ conviction, due to the poor box office performance of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

