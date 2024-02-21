Marvel Reportedly Looking to Retitle “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty”

With Jonathan Majors no longer set to portray the titular character, Marvel is reportedly exploring a possible name chance for their upcoming film Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- In the wake of Majors’ guilty verdict, Marvel is reportedly seeking to minimize his Kang character, if not remove him entirely.
- As a result, unsurprisingly, the studio may be looking to change the title of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to remove the character’s name.
- The Hollywood Reporter also reports that sources have told them Marvel may have been looking to make this change even before Majors’ conviction, due to the poor box office performance of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
More on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty:
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton had previously been chosen to direct the film but recently exited the project to focus on a Shang-Chi sequel and a Wonder Man series.
- A draft of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty had been written by Jeff Loveness, who also wrote Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but Loki creator Michael Waldron has since been brought on to write the film.
- In the comics, Kang is a time-traveling conqueror with a slew of equally dangerous variants who plague heroes like the Avengers and the Fantastic Four on countless occasions.
- Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently slated to hit theaters on May 1, 2026 with Avengers: Secret Wars set to follow a year later.
- With Cretton’s exit, neither film currently has a director.
- For the latest on when you can expect to see upcoming Marvel projects, check out our MCU schedule page.