Marvel Fires Jonathan Majors After Guilty Verdict in Domestic Violence Trial

Jonathan Majors, the actor who was set to play the next big bad in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been fired by Marvel after he was found guilty of two of the four charges facing him in his domestic violence trial, according to Deadline.

Marvel fans have been wondering for some time now what the next step would be as Majors has been wrapped up in a legal battle.

Today, Majors was found guilty of reckless assault and harassment in his trial.

Sentencing for Majors has been set for February 6.

Majors, who plays He Who Remains aka Kang the Conqueror, was facing four misdemeanor charges and was found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree as well as aggravated harassment in second degree against then girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Majors had entered a “not guilty” plea months ago.

As for Marvel’s future, Majors was slated to portray Kang the Conqueror (and likely his many variants) in upcoming projects, culminating in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty .

. At this time, it is unclear if Marvel will recast the role and continue as planned or go in another direction entirely.

Last month, reports surfaced that Marvel had kicked around the idea of replacing Kang

The Kang Dynasty is set to be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars a year later. That film is set to be based on a popular comic arc that features Doom as the primary antagonist.

on Since then, he has appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the second season of Loki .

and the second season of . Another Majors-led film, Searchlight Pictures’ Magazine Dreams was removed from the release schedule