Marvel Taps “Loki” Creator Michael Waldron to Write “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty”

While the film may not have a director right now, Marvel has found someone to write the script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Michael Waldron, who is already known for multiple Marvel projects, will pen the next Avengers film, according to Deadline.
- Michael Waldron is known for creating Marvel’s Loki series for Disney+ and for writing the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
- Now, he has been selected to write the script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the next big Marvel team-up movie, as well.
- The move makes a lot of sense as Waldron had already previously been selected to write Avengers: Secret Wars, which will follow The Kang Dynasty.
- Waldron recently signed a multi-year deal with Marvel/20th Television, though his production company Anomaly Pictures.
More on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty:
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton had previously been chosen to direct the film but recently exited the project to focus on a Shang-Chi sequel and a Wonder Man series.
- A draft of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has been written by Jeff Loveness, who also wrote Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
- The fate of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is being questioned by many, due to the ongoing legal battle of Jonathan Majors, who play the titular Kang.
- A variant of Kang, He Who Remains, first appeared in Marvel’s Loki on Disney+ before he became the antagonist of Quantumania.
- In the comics, Kang is a time-traveling conqueror with a slew of equally dangerous variants who plague heroes like the Avengers and the Fantastic Four on countless occasions.
- Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently slated to hit theaters on May 1, 2026 with Avengers: Secret Wars set to follow a year later.
- With Cretton’s exit, neither film currently has a director.