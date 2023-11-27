Marvel Taps “Loki” Creator Michael Waldron to Write “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty”

While the film may not have a director right now, Marvel has found someone to write the script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Michael Waldron, who is already known for multiple Marvel projects, will pen the next Avengers film, according to Deadline.

  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton had previously been chosen to direct the film but recently exited the project to focus on a Shang-Chi sequel and a Wonder Man series.
  • A draft of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has been written by Jeff Loveness, who also wrote Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
  • The fate of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is being questioned by many, due to the ongoing legal battle of Jonathan Majors, who play the titular Kang.
  • A variant of Kang, He Who Remains, first appeared in Marvel’s Loki on Disney+ before he became the antagonist of Quantumania.
  • In the comics, Kang is a time-traveling conqueror with a slew of equally dangerous variants who plague heroes like the Avengers and the Fantastic Four on countless occasions.
  • Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently slated to hit theaters on May 1, 2026 with Avengers: Secret Wars set to follow a year later.
  • With Cretton’s exit, neither film currently has a director.
