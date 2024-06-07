Disney+ Subscribers Can Enter Sweepstakes to Attend the World Premiere of “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Disney+ is now offering a chance for U.S. subscribers to attend the World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City.

What’s Happening:

National Best Friend’s Day is right around the corner and Disney+ is celebrating the summer’s most iconic pair and their upcoming theatrical release – Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine .

. Starting today, Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. can enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the World Premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City.

in New York City. The grand prize includes two tickets to the event, hotel accommodations, round-trip airfare, ground transportation to and from the hotel and World Premiere, the opportunity to walk the red carpet and be one of the first to see the film, along with $500 cash.

Disney+ subscribers can enter the sweepstakes

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, July 26th.

