The Doctor and Ruby Attend an 1813 Ball and Meet Some Mysterious Characters in New “Doctor Who” Clips

The Doctor and Ruby travel to Bath, England to attend a ball in 1813 and meet a couple of interesting characters in two newly released clips from this week’s episode of Doctor Who, “Rogue.”

In the first of two clips, the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) approaches a man standing on a balcony watching over the party. This man is Rogue, played by Jonathan Groff.

In this tense interaction, Rogue seems to brush off the Doctor, who talks about Rogue’s good vantage point over the scene, clearly wondering just what he’s up to.

The second clip sees Ruby (Millie Gibson) alongside the Duchess (Indira Varma), who is the one throwing this ball.

They are approached by Lord Barton (Paul Forman), who is immediately smitten by Ruby. In a very 21st century way, Ruby showcases her appreciation of Lord Barton’s looks, to which he says she “should learn to be admired in silence.”

Ruby, being the independent young woman she is, of course has none of that, and walks away from the Duchess and Lord.

At the end of the clip, Lord Barton makes an interesting movement with his neck, insinuating that all may not be as it seems with this character.

In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

New episodes drop each Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on Disney+