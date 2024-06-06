The Doctor and Ruby Attend an 1813 Ball and Meet Some Mysterious Characters in New “Doctor Who” Clips

The Doctor and Ruby travel to Bath, England to attend a ball in 1813 and meet a couple of interesting characters in two newly released clips from this week’s episode of Doctor Who, “Rogue.”
- In the first of two clips, the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) approaches a man standing on a balcony watching over the party. This man is Rogue, played by Jonathan Groff.
- In this tense interaction, Rogue seems to brush off the Doctor, who talks about Rogue’s good vantage point over the scene, clearly wondering just what he’s up to.
- The second clip sees Ruby (Millie Gibson) alongside the Duchess (Indira Varma), who is the one throwing this ball.
- They are approached by Lord Barton (Paul Forman), who is immediately smitten by Ruby. In a very 21st century way, Ruby showcases her appreciation of Lord Barton’s looks, to which he says she “should learn to be admired in silence.”
- Ruby, being the independent young woman she is, of course has none of that, and walks away from the Duchess and Lord.
- At the end of the clip, Lord Barton makes an interesting movement with his neck, insinuating that all may not be as it seems with this character.
- In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.
- New episodes drop each Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.
