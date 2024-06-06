“The Acolyte” Shares Record-Breaking Debut Viewership Numbers

Disney+ is reporting landmark first day viewing numbers for The Acolyte.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that the June 4th two-episode premiere of The Acolyte has set records on Disney+.
- The first two episodes of the series have logged 4.8 million views in just the first day on the streamer.
- Those numbers solidify the new series as Disney+’s biggest premiere of the year.
- Disney+ picks and chooses when to release viewership data, especially after a single day.
- The Acolyte’s first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+.
