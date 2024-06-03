“The Acolyte” Star Amandla Stenberg Recieved A Surprise Transmission From Star Wars Legend Hayden Christensen

The Acolyte starts streaming tomorrow! In anticipation of the premiere, one of the show's stars received a special message from a Star Wars legend.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars shared a post on X

In the video, Christensen sends a kind message welcoming Stenberg to the Star Wars family stating he is excited to cross paths with the actress.

Amandla Stenberg was visibly starstruck, re-watching the video several times in the 58 second clip.

Stenberg is one of the stars of the new Star Wars series The Acolyte , which premieres on Disney+

, which premieres on Star Wars The Acolyte ’s cast is led by Lee Jung-jae and Amandla Stenberg as Jedi Master Sol and his young Padawan Osha respectively. Taking place 100 years before The Phantom Menace during the High Republic era, the two will unite to investigate a series of crimes leading them to a dark force that threatens to destroy the Jedi Order and the Republic.

’s cast is led by Lee Jung-jae and Amandla Stenberg as Jedi Master Sol and his young Padawan Osha respectively. Taking place 100 years before during the High Republic era, the two will unite to investigate a series of crimes leading them to a dark force that threatens to destroy the Jedi Order and the Republic. Checkout the full clip below:

A surprise to be sure.



Hayden Christensen shares a special message for #TheAcolyte’s Amandla Stenberg. pic.twitter.com/UVr0Xd5hDP — Star Wars (@starwars) June 3, 2024

Read More on The Acolyte: