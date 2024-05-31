“GMA” Guest List: Cast of “The Acolyte,” Travis Kelce and More to Appear Week of June 3rd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 3rd-8th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of June 3rd-8th:
- Monday, June 3
- Ashley Graham (A Kids Book About Beauty)
- Jodie Turner-Smith (Star Wars: The Acolyte)
- Marlon Wayans (Good Grief)
- Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune)
- Tuesday, June 4
- Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Lara Spencer reports live from Normandy on the 80th anniversary of D-Day
- Diane von Furstenberg (Fashion designer and entrepreneur)
- Wednesday, June 5
- Amandla Stenberg (Star Wars: The Acolyte)
- Shaunie Henderson (Undefeated)
- Thursday, June 6
- NFL star Travis Kelce
- Amy Poehler (Inside Out 2)
- Luke Thompson and Golda Rosheuvel (Bridgerton)
- Friday, June 7
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Reporting on summer glam)
- Saturday, June 8
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.