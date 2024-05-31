“GMA” Guest List: Cast of “The Acolyte,” Travis Kelce and More to Appear Week of June 3rd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 3rd-8th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 3rd-8th:

  • Monday, June 3
    • Ashley Graham (A Kids Book About Beauty)
    • Jodie Turner-Smith (Star Wars: The Acolyte)
    • Marlon Wayans (Good Grief)
    • Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune)
  • Tuesday, June 4
    • Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
    • Lara Spencer reports live from Normandy on the 80th anniversary of D-Day
    • Diane von Furstenberg (Fashion designer and entrepreneur)
  • Wednesday, June 5
    • Amandla Stenberg (Star Wars: The Acolyte)
    • Shaunie Henderson (Undefeated)
  • Thursday, June 6
    • NFL star Travis Kelce
    • Amy Poehler (Inside Out 2)
    • Luke Thompson and Golda Rosheuvel (Bridgerton)
  • Friday, June 7
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Reporting on summer glam)
  • Saturday, June 8
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.