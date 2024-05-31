“GMA” Guest List: Cast of “The Acolyte,” Travis Kelce and More to Appear Week of June 3rd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 3rd-8th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 3rd-8th:

Monday, June 3 Ashley Graham ( A Kids Book About Beauty ) Jodie Turner-Smith ( Star Wars : The Acolyte ) Marlon Wayans ( Good Grief ) Pat Sajak ( Wheel of Fortune )

Tuesday, June 4 Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez ( Only Murders in the Building ) Lara Spencer reports live from Normandy on the 80th anniversary of D-Day Diane von Furstenberg (Fashion designer and entrepreneur)

Wednesday, June 5 Amandla Stenberg ( Star Wars: The Acolyte ) Shaunie Henderson ( Undefeated )

Thursday, June 6 NFL star Travis Kelce Amy Poehler ( Inside Out 2 ) Luke Thompson and Golda Rosheuvel ( Bridgerton )

Friday, June 7 The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Reporting on summer glam)

Saturday, June 8 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.