New Kit Fisto Collectible Figure Revealed By Hot Toys

Hot Toys is giving Star Wars fans a new collectible figure to add to their collection.

Hot Toys announced today that they will be releasing a brand new collectible figure of Kit Fisto.

Kit Fisto, a force sensitive Nautolan, is a high ranking member of the Jedi Order. Acting as Jedi General of the Grand Army of the Republic during the Clone Wars, Kit utilized his expert swordsmanship during many crucial conflicts, including the Battle of Geonosis. His calm demeanor and logical mind gives him great strength in battle.

The 1/6 scale sized figure, modeled after his appearance in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, will have a hand-painted head with two adjustable ball-jointed front tentacles.

will have a hand-painted head with two adjustable ball-jointed front tentacles. Draped in a meticulously tailored Jedi robe and tunic, Kit’s outfit will have embedded wire to create dramatic posing options. It will also include an LED Lightsaber, forearm armor inspired by his appearance in Star War: The Clone Wars, and a themed graphic card.

and a themed graphic card. The figure from Hot Toys, which retails for $275, can be preordered here

Checkout more photos of the collectible figure below:

