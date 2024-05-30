Video: “The Acolyte” Cast Members Share Their First Introductions to the Star Wars Franchise

The countdown to The Acolyte stands at five days, and in promotion of Lucasfilm’s new live-action Disney+ series, its stars took to the official Star Wars social media feeds to share their memories of their first introductions to George Lucas’s beloved space-opera franchise.

Lucasfilm’s official social media feeds shared video of The Acolyte stars sharing their first introductions to Star Wars.

The two-episode series premiere of #TheAcolyte, a Star Wars Original series, streams June 4 only on @Disney+.

Star Wars: The Acolyte will debut with its first two episodes on the evening of this coming Tuesday, June 4th.