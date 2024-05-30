Video: Lucasfilm’s Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni Discusses “Star Wars: The Acolyte” with Creator Leslye Headland

With the debut of Star Wars: The Acolyte less than a week away, Lucasfilm’s Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni sat down for a discussion of the company’s highly anticipated new live-action Disney+ series with its creator Leslye Headland.

Dave Filoni, who was promoted to the role of Lucasfilm’s Chief Creative Officer last November, sat down for a discussion of Star Wars: The Acolyte with the live-action series’ creator and showrunner Leslye Headland.

with the live-action series’ creator and showrunner Leslye Headland. Among the topics covered are a comparison between Jedi Padawans Ahsoka Tano and Jecki Lon, and a dissection of the oft-quoted phrase “Do or do not; there is no try” as it applies to Star Wars filmmaking.

StarWars.com: “To celebrate this new chapter in an unseen era of Star Wars storytelling, Headland recently sat down with Lucasfilm’s chief creative officer Dave Filoni for a directors-on-directors conversation about their fandom and love of filmmaking. From examining the Sith to Anakin Skywalker’s fall from the light, the connection between Ahsoka Tano and Jecki Lon, and the power of the Jedi, Filoni and Headland ruminate on the DNA of what inspired Star Wars creator George Lucas and how the galaxy still inspires them today.”

Dave Filoni: "[Creating Star Wars stories] is a big deal to a lot of people. It affects people in different ways, and this is your story."

“[Creating Star Wars stories] is a big deal to a lot of people. It affects people in different ways, and this is your story.” Leslye Headland: “What I was interested in examining were the Sith– the master/apprentice dynamic. If the apprentice is craving the master’s power, then at some point he must recruit his apprentice to overthrow the master. And that is The Acolyte. You don’t wake up thinking you’re evil, or that you’re the bad guy, as explored by George [Lucas] with Anakin [Skywalker]. I think a lot of the characters in The Acolyte have to convince themselves that they are doing the right thing.”

Star Wars: The Acolyte will debut with its first two episodes on the evening of Tuesday, June 4th, exclusively via Disney+.