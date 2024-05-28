Video: “The Acolyte” Cast and Creator Share Their Favorite Star Wars Characters On “Good Morning America”

Today via its various social media feeds, the Disney-owned morning show Good Morning America shared a video of the cast and creator of Lucasfilm’s live-action series The Acolyte talking about their favorite Star Wars characters.
What’s happening:
- Good Morning America has shared a new video to its social media feeds and YouTube channel, featuring the cast and creator of The Acolyte choosing their favorite Star Wars characters.
- Popular choices were Anakin Skywalker and Qui-Gon Jinn, but Darth Maul, Yoda, and Grogu also got mentioned by the participants.
What they’re saying:
- Good Morning America: “From Yoda to Darth Maul, the cast of the new Star Wars series The Acolyte reveal their favorite characters!”
- Amandla Stenberg (Mae): “I change my answer on this every single interview. Pretty much everyone on set is aware of my love of Anakin Skywalker, but I think today I’m gonna say Qui-Gon Jinn. I find him to be one of the most compelling and interesting Jedi.”
- Manny Jacinto (Qimir): “There’s so many. At this moment I’m going to say Darth Maul.”
- Leslye Headland (creator / showrunner): “I’ve been asked this, and I hate to be repetitive, but Anakin. Who else has the arc that he has? I mean, it’s legendary.”
- Rebecca Henderson (Vernestra Rwoh): “I love Yoda. I kinda love everyone, you know? I mean, I hate Jabba the Hutt.”
- Jodie Turner-Smith (Mother Aniseya): “When I was pregnant, The Mandalorian came out with Grogu, and I just remember him being so cute, and all the baby fever in me [came out]. I was full with child.”
- Lee Jung-Jae (Master Sol): “If I were to choose a favorite it would be Qui-Gon Jinn.”
Star Wars: The Acolyte will debut with its first two episodes on the evening of Tuesday, June 4th, exclusively via Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now