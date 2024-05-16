Good Morning America Send Broadway’s Genie Around the Globe to Celebrate 30 Years of Disney on Broadway

Good Morning America celebrated Disney on Broadway’s 30th anniversary this morning with a special segment highlighting Disney musical productions from around the globe.

What’s Happening:

As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast, Disney’s first Broadway production, Good Morning America has taken the stage to share the magical history of Disney’s theatrical division, Disney on Broadway.

Disney on Broadway has successfully released dozens of shows in its 30 year history, including adaptations of beloved animated classics like The Little Mermaid and The Hunchback of Notre Dame and live-action adaptations such as High School Musical and Newsies.

To help celebrate the momentous occasion for the company, GMA enlisted Michael James Scott, who plays the Genie in Broadway's Aladdin, to travel the globe and share the joy of Disney on Broadway around the world.

Starting in Madrid, Spain, Scott celebrated this milestone with the city's productions of The Lion King and Aladdin.

Scott met with fellow Genie actor, David Comrie, to share their experiences playing one of Disney’s most iconic side-kicks.

Sheila Paz, an ensemble member in Aladdin, shared the traditional Spanish dance form, Flamenco, with Scott as they celebrated how impactful culture is to theatre.

Next up on Scott’s world tour is Hamberg, Germany, home of Hercules, The Lion King, and Frozen.

Meeting with a few actors from the productions, Scott discussed the impact and accessibility of Disney shows. Hercules actor, Bennet Monteiro summed it up well saying “Disney shows are not only for kids, but for the kid within you.”

Scott then jumped over to Paris to celebrate the French production of The Lion King.

To continue experiencing theatrical traditions from around the world, Scott visited Moulin Rouge to highlight the importance of The Can-Can to French theatre.

In our next stop, Scott met with Samantha Barks, currently Elsa in the West End production of Frozen, for a cup of tea.

Barks, who you may recognize as Eponine in 2012’s Les Misérables, describes the importance of Disney as an introduction to the world of musicals for future theatre lovers around the globe.

In the final stop on Scott’s world tour, he heads to Tokyo, Japan, where Disney lovers can experience more Disney on Broadway productions than anywhere else in the world.

With four shows, Beauty and The Beast, Aladdin, Frozen, and The Lion King, Japan is a must visit destination for any theatre fan.

, , , and , Japan is a must visit destination for any theatre fan. Scott enjoyed a traditional tea ceremony with Mariko Gosho, Tokyo’s current Belle.

They discussed what an honor it is to be a part of the Disney on Broadway family, and the importance of making the hope and joy Disney inspires in all of us.

Returning back to New York, Scott raved about his cultural experience around the world.

The power of a good story is undeniable, and Disney on Broadway has proven that, even after 30 years, their global reach continues to bring people and cultures together.

