“Aladdin on Broadway Concert Celebration – Live from EPCOT” to Premiere on YouTube

Aladdin on Broadway Concert Celebration – Live from EPCOT will premiere on May 19 at 11 a.m. ET on the official Disney on Broadway YouTube page.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of 10 wondrous years on Broadway, watch Aladdin’ s current Genie Michael James Scott, Bradley Gibson ( The Lion King, Hercules ), Mandy Gonzalez (Aida) and Shoba Narayan (Aladdin) perform select songs from the production including “Proud of Your Boy,” “A Whole New World,” “Friend Like Me,” and more.

s current Genie Michael James Scott, Bradley Gibson ( ), Mandy Gonzalez (Aida) and Shoba Narayan (Aladdin) perform select songs from the production including “Proud of Your Boy,” “A Whole New World,” “Friend Like Me,” and more. This concert was taped during the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, which occurs annually at EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts in Walt Disney World

Band:

Chris Queenan – Bass

Matt Brown – Drums

John Mason – Keyboards

Luis Guerrero – Guitar

Credits:

Adrian Sarple – Director

Jim Abbott – Music Director

About Aladdin:

The hit production has played over 3,500 performances and welcomed nearly 6 million guests to the New Amsterdam Theatre.

It ranks #15 on the list of all-time Broadway long runs and has appeared on the Top 10 list of highest-grossing Broadway shows virtually every week of its run.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.