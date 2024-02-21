Disney on Broadway’s “Aladdin” to Celebrate 10th Anniversary with Celebratory Performance

Aladdin, already among the biggest hits in Broadway history, celebrates its 10th anniversary at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2024.

As it plays performance 3,513 on that milestone date, Aladdin will have welcomed nearly 6M guests to the New Amsterdam Theatre and rank #15 on the list of all-time Broadway long runs.

It has appeared on the Top 10 list of highest-grossing Broadway shows virtually every week of its run.

In the decade since Aladdin opened, only the mega-hits The Lion King, Wicked and Hamilton

and A special celebratory performance commemorating the anniversary will be held the following week. On Thursday, March 28, director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw is staging a slate of hidden Easter eggs and an epic surprise in the show’s signature production number “Friend Like Me.”

Globally, Aladdin has achieved reach and enduring popularity rare among Broadway musicals. There have been 11 productions on four continents showcasing the spectacle created by Nicholaw and his extraordinary creative team, winners of a collective 24 career Tony Awards.

As of Aladdin's milestone anniversary on March 20, Broadway audiences have been treated to a staggering number of special effects: Aladdin and Jasmine have flown over 115 miles on the magic carpet while singing the Oscar-winning "A Whole New World" The Genie has set off more than 131,000 pyrotechnics in the showstopping "Friend Like Me" In the Act Two opener "Prince Ali," the cast and wardrobe team have made nearly a quarter million lightning-fast costume quick changes 850 pounds of custom-mixed glitter have been used to create the Genie's signature sparkle


