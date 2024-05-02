Disney’s Aladdin Ends 2nd National Tour After Successful Two Year Run

Disney’s Aladdin is set to finish its 2nd national tour later this month.
What’s Happening:
- The long-running Broadway show, recently celebrating 10 years at the New Amsterdam Theatre, is celebrating the end of their second national tour.
- In Costa Mesa, CA, Disney’s Aladdin will end their tour after a two year run.
- This comes after their first national tour, which ran from 2017-2020.
- The current North American tour has played over 40 cities and has welcomed more than half a million people to enjoy the wonders of Agrabah since it began in October 2022.
- The final performances of Disney’s Aladdin’s nation tour will take place May 7th through the 12th.
More Disney on Broadway News:
- Disney Musicals in Schools Student Share Celebration Heads to Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando
- Adi Roy Set to Perform the Title Role in “Aladdin” Beginning June 4th
- "Aladdin" On Broadway and Times Square Disney Store Team Up To Celebrate Show's 10th Anniversary With Special Merchandise And Surprise Guest
- Schmakary's Teams Up With Disney's "Aladdin" On Broadway In Bakery's Latest Charitable Collaboration
- "Aladdin" Celebrates 10 Years on Broadway with Performance from 24 Returning Alumni