Disney’s Aladdin Ends 2nd National Tour After Successful Two Year Run

Disney’s Aladdin is set to finish its 2nd national tour later this month.

The long-running Broadway show, recently celebrating 10 years at the New Amsterdam Theatre, is celebrating the end of their second national tour.

In Costa Mesa, CA, Disney’s Aladdin will end their tour after a two year run.

This comes after their first national tour, which ran from 2017-2020.

The current North American tour has played over 40 cities and has welcomed more than half a million people to enjoy the wonders of Agrabah since it began in October 2022.

The final performances of Disney’s Aladdin’s nation tour will take place May 7th through the 12th.

