Schmakary’s Teams Up With Disney’s “Aladdin” On Broadway In Bakery’s Latest Charitable Collaboration

Schmackary’s has become the buzziest brand on Broadway and the undisputed favorite of NY’s rousing arts community, and thanks to their Broadway Bakes at Schmackary’s fundraising efforts, fans of Disney’s Aladdin can get their hands on a shining, shimmering, and splendid baked good all while helping a great cause.

What’s Happening:

Broadway Bakes at Schmackary’s is an annual fundraising event that brings together the world of Broadway and the delicious treats offered at Schmackary’s. During this special event, Broadway stars take turns working behind the counter, serving customers to raise money for Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS.

Together, Schmakary’s teams up with a Broadway production for specialty themed cookies to help in their efforts, working with productions like Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice, Wicked, Newsies and more.

and more. Available now, fans can get their hands a special cookie themed to Disney’s Aladdin. A treat fit for a prince or princess, this cookie will take you to a whole new world with every bite. Covered in shimmering gold and regal purple sprinkles, Schmakary’s has granted your every wish and topped it with a luxurious purple frosting. Indulge in the enchantment of Aladdin’s exhilarating adventure and let this sweet sensation take you wonder by wonder, just like a ride on a magic carpet!

Don’t worry, if you’re not in New York, you can still order the treat now thanks to Schmakary’s nationwide ordering system, which you can find here.

The proceeds from Broadway Bakes at Schmackary’s go directly to BC / EFA, supporting its efforts in providing lifesaving medication, healthcare, financial assistance, and support to those in need. The event not only raises crucial funds but also helps raise awareness about the organization’s mission and brings the Broadway community closer to its fans.

In the past years, Schmackary’s Broadway Bakes event helped raise over $70,000 for BC / EFA. Zachary “Schmackary” Schmahl, the owner, creator and cookie master of Schmackary’s finds it very important to give back to the Broadway community as they have been extremely supportive of the cookie company since the very beginning.

What They’re Saying:

Zachary “Schmackary” Schmahl: “Every step of the way, the backing of the theatre community has helped our little cookie company grow into a huge success story. So when it came time to give back, Schmackary’s wanted to assist the Broadway community in any way possible. Broadway Bakes was born and the stars have come out year after year to help us give back and support Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS.”