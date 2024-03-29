“Aladdin” Celebrates 10 Years on Broadway with Performance from 24 Returning Alumni

Last night, Aladdin on Broadway celebrated its 10th anniversary at the New Amsterdam Theatre, with over 3,500 performances held and nearly 6 million guests welcomed.

In the decade since Aladdin opened, only the mega-hits The Lion King , Wicked and Hamilton have grossed more at the box office. It ranks #15 on the list of all-time Broadway long runs and has appeared on the Top 10 list of highest-grossing Broadway shows virtually every week of its run.

Director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw staged a slate of hidden Easter eggs, including cameo appearances by Aladdin ’s original stars Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Courtney Reed (Jasmine), Jonathan Freeman, who indelibly created Jafar in the animated film before originating the role on Broadway, and James Monroe Iglehart, who won a 2014 Tony Award for the role of Genie.

Globally, Aladdin has achieved reach and enduring popularity rare among Broadway musicals. There have been 11 productions on four continents showcasing the spectacle created by Nicholaw and his extraordinary creative team, winners of a collective 24 career Tony Awards.

