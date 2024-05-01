Disney Musicals in Schools Student Share Celebration Heads to Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando

This Tuesday, the 2024 Disney Musicals in Schools Student Share Celebration will take place at The Dr. Phillips Center.

What’s Happening:

On Tuesday May 7th, local elementary schools will come together to showcase the theatrical magic they’ve been working on for four months.

Disney Musicals in Schools in a 17-week musical theater residency, provided at no cost to local schools, led by teaching artists from the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The program, brought to the Orlando area in 2015, was originated in 2009 by Disney Theatrical Group and has spread across the country.

The Dr. Phillips Center program has welcomed over 4,000 students since the start of the program.

Five schools will be represented at the May 7th share celebration.

What They’re Saying:

Ryan Simpson, Education Director of Dr. Phillips Center: "This initiative is about igniting parents, administrators and students to imagine and foster a sense of possibility– all while building sustainable musical theater programs across Central Florida.”

Lisa Mitchell, Disney Theatrical Group's Director of Education and Audience Engagement: "The team at the Dr. Phillips Center is providing a joyful experience to students, they are building arts education programs in under-resourced schools through partnerships. It's thrilling to see school theater seeded by Disney Musicals in Schools blossoming into quality."

