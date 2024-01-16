“Beauty and the Beast” Halts Licensing for Local Productions, Which Could Mean Broadway is Next

Beauty and the Beast is going into the vault, but this time around, it’s great news.

What’s Happening:

Musical Theatre International, one of the most prominent theater licensing groups, has announced Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. will receive temporary restrictions going forward.

and will receive temporary restrictions going forward. All performances of the full length show must be performed by December 31st, 2024.

Performances of Beauty and the Beast Jr. must be performed by March 31st, 2025. (unless done by an accredited K-9 school, in which no restrictions will occur for the Jr. production)

must be performed by March 31st, 2025. (unless done by an accredited K-9 school, in which no restrictions will occur for the Jr. production) These restrictions will halt the production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in schools, community theaters, etc.

in schools, community theaters, etc. When restrictions like this are put in place, this usually signifies that the show could be returning to Broadway.

Back in 2019. Thomas Schumacher, the head of Disney Theatricals, announced that a revival Beauty and the Beast was in the works.

was in the works. Since then, a revival production has played the United Kingdom and is currently in Australia.

However, with the restrictions halting productions past March 31st of 2025, that would place the opening of the show in prime Tony Awards season.

Our fingers are crossed for more information soon!

