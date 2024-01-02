The Dr. Phillips Center is Sending More Than 400 Students to See Broadway’s “Aladdin”

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is giving back by sending more than 400 students to see Broadway’s Aladdin with sponsored tickets on January 6 and 7, 2024.
What’s Happening:
- In a community giveback tradition that first started in 2017, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts today announces more than 400 guests will attend Broadway’s Aladdin with sponsored tickets on January 6 and 7, 2024.
- Twenty different beneficiary organizations, including schools, afterschool programs and local nonprofit groups, will participate in the two-day event.
- As part of the program, GoPegasus will provide courtesy transportation to the arts center, special guests will attend an electric pre-show brunch with trivia, see the performance and bring home an Aladdin swag bag.
- Support for the event is provided by Ravago Americas, Chick-Fil-A Greater Orlando Area, Foxtail Coffee Co., Stax, Morgan Stanley, Donna & Howard Abell, Crouse Charitable Lead Trust, The Yuska Family, Sysco, GoPegasus, City of Orlando Commissioners and Orange County Government to make these memorable live theater opportunities possible.
The full list of beneficiaries includes:
- South Orlando YMCA
- Family Promise of Greater Orlando
- Levy Hughes Clubhouse Boys and Girls Club
- Bradley-Otis Boys and Girls Club
- New Image Youth Center
- Sadler Elementary School
- Colonial High School
- Clay Springs Elementary School
- Maxey Community Center
- Timber Creek High School
- Cypress Creek High School
- Wedgefield School
- Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida
- Mercy Drive Kidz Zone
- Edgewater High School
- Carver Middle School
- Central Florida Leadership Academy
- After-School All-Stars
- Dover Shores Neighborhood Center
- Englewood Neighborhood Center
What They’re Saying:
- Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center: “Continuing to make the arts accessible for everyone is engrained in who we are. Our team is passionate about delivering Arts for Every Life and we are proud that our Broadway Community Giveback initiative has provided over 4,000 experiences for our community members.”