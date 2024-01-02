The Dr. Phillips Center is Sending More Than 400 Students to See Broadway’s “Aladdin”

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is giving back by sending more than 400 students to see Broadway’s Aladdin with sponsored tickets on January 6 and 7, 2024.

What’s Happening:

Twenty different beneficiary organizations, including schools, afterschool programs and local nonprofit groups, will participate in the two-day event.

with sponsored tickets on January 6 and 7, 2024. Twenty different beneficiary organizations, including schools, afterschool programs and local nonprofit groups, will participate in the two-day event.

As part of the program, GoPegasus will provide courtesy transportation to the arts center, special guests will attend an electric pre-show brunch with trivia, see the performance and bring home an Aladdin swag bag.

Support for the event is provided by Ravago Americas, Chick-Fil-A Greater Orlando Area, Foxtail Coffee Co., Stax, Morgan Stanley, Donna & Howard Abell, Crouse Charitable Lead Trust, The Yuska Family, Sysco, GoPegasus, City of Orlando Commissioners and Orange County Government to make these memorable live theater opportunities possible.

The full list of beneficiaries includes:

South Orlando YMCA

Family Promise of Greater Orlando

Levy Hughes Clubhouse Boys and Girls Club

Bradley-Otis Boys and Girls Club

New Image Youth Center

Sadler Elementary School

Colonial High School

Clay Springs Elementary School

Maxey Community Center

Timber Creek High School

Cypress Creek High School

Wedgefield School

Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida

Mercy Drive Kidz Zone

Edgewater High School

Carver Middle School

Central Florida Leadership Academy

After-School All-Stars

Dover Shores Neighborhood Center

Englewood Neighborhood Center

