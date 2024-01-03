Disney On Broadway Offers 2 For 1 “Aladdin” and “The Lion King” Tickets For A Limited Time

With tickets for NYC Broadway Week going on sale next week for Disney’s The Lion King and Aladdin, a special offer is being introduced to get two tickets for the price of one.

What’s Happening:

Tickets for NYC Broadway Week go on sale next week for The Lion King and Aladdin on Broadway. For a limited time only, when you buy two tickets to select performances of either show, you can get both tickets for the price of one ticket.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so make sure you are ready when this promotion goes live.

The Lion King opened on November 13th, 1997, and is a musical based on the 1994 Walt Disney Animation Studios' animated feature film of the same name with music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, and book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, along with additional music and lyrics by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor, and Hans Zimmer.

Worth Noting:

With the purchase of two or more tickets for the same performance, each ticket will be issued at a face value of 50% off, plus a $2.00 facility fee per ticket.

Offer not valid on prior purchased tickets and may not be combined with any other offer.

ALL SALES FINAL. No refunds. Not all seats are discounted.

Blockout dates and other restrictions may apply.

Standard service fees apply to online and phone orders. Dates, times, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Offer may be revoked without notice. Limit 8 tickets per person. Offer expires 02/04/2024.

