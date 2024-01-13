Photos & Video: Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Kick Off Disney on Broadway Concert Series at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts kicked off today in Walt Disney World. And with the return of the festival, comes the return of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series. Tonight, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin kicked off the magical and musical event.

Levy and Murin are the stars of Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical .

. The duo took the stage at the America Gardens Theatre to sing some of our favorite songs from Frozen as well as other hits like The Greatest Showman, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid and Tarzan .

Take a look at some photos from one of tonight's performances as well as our video of some highlights from the show:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqA8B2S2w34

More on the Disney on Broadway Concert Series:

The Disney on Broadway Concert Series has once again take over the America Gardens Theatre with three nightly performances. Caissie Levy and Patti Murin (Frozen): Jan. 14, 15, 18, 20, 22, 23 Heidi Blickenstaff (Freaky Friday and The Little Mermaid Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins and Beauty and the Beast) and L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King): Jan. 26, 28 and 29; Feb. 1, 3, 5 and 6 Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan): Jan. 27, 30, 31; Feb. 2, 4, 7 and 8 Mandy Gonzalez (Aida) and Michael James Scott (Aladdin and Tarzan): Feb. 9, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19 Bradley Gibson (Hercules and The Lion King) and Shoba Narayan (Aladdin): Feb. 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19

