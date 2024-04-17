Disneyland Parade and Character Cast Members File for Union Representation

The people who bring Disney characters to life in Disneyland’s shows, meet-and-greets and character dining experiences throughout the iconic resort have something new to celebrate today – they have reached a major milestone in their union organizing campaign.

At a news conference Wednesday morning in a room overlooking Disneyland, Disney California Adventure

Calling themselves “Magic United,” Cast Members announced their intention to unionize on February 13 and since then volunteer organizers have collected signed union authorization cards from coworkers.

Yesterday, The Walt Disney Company was notified that a supermajority of the 1,700 eligible Cast Members had signed the union’s petition, and the company was asked to grant voluntary recognition.

In the joint letter from the members of Magic United sent to Disneyland Resort “Our hope is to keep moving forward in collaboration. We believe improving our collective working conditions will have a direct impact on not only Cast Members’ lives, but the caliber of entertainment we offer at Disneyland Resort.” “We love the work we do. We are proud to be a part of one of the greatest legacies in modern entertainment. Magic United invites The Walt Disney Company to voluntarily recognize our union and work with us to enhance an essential aspect of Walt Disney’s vision for his theme park – the transcendent magic of live entertainment.”

The union has not had a response from the company and will move forward to arrange for a union election with the NLRB. Unless the company grants recognition, an election will likely be held on-site at the resort in May or June.

Speaking at the Wednesday morning announcement, Magic United spokespeople discussed in detail their desire for improvements in safety, scheduling, a living wage, benefits and an opportunity to have a say in their workplace.

They spoke of the difficulty of obtaining health insurance through Disney. Base pay for Parade and Character Cast Members is $24.15/hour with various premiums on top of that for different roles. But the premiums vary greatly and can be as little as 40 cents/hour.

Despite the issues raised, the speakers at Wednesday’s announcement made it clear that they love their jobs and are both pro-Disney and pro-union.

Most of the Disneyland workforce is unionized, with those working in Characters and Parades being a notable exception – particularly notable given that their colleagues doing the same work in Florida have been unionized for decades.

What they’re saying: