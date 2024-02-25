Dream Casting A Possible “Tangled” Musical

A recent report shared that Disney Theatricals is working on developing Tangled for the stage. Now, with Disney Theatricals, Broadway is not always their goal. Many times they work to create shows that can be licensed for schools and local theater across the country. (cough cough where the real money is cough). However, I’m a tried and true theater queen who, when I hear of a possible show coming to the stage, I must put together my dream cast or I’ll self-combust like that bird when Sutton Foster sings to it.

Rapunzel – Julia Lester has staked her claim on Broadway in a big way. As Red Riding Hood Into the Woods , Lester earned herself a Tony nomination. Along with her work on High School Musical: The Musical – The Series , she’s a Broadway baby. Her ability to bring the role to life with the perfect amount of grit, heart, and physicality? Well, in the words of Mo’Nique, I would like to see it.

Flynn Rider – As a relative newcomer to the Broadway scene, Colton Ryan led New York, New York as a "non-name" with such strength and skill that he earned himself a Tony Award nomination. He has the right amount of swagger and sass

Mother Gothel – Now, Donna Murphy is an obvious (and wanted) choice. The two-time Tony Award winner would not only kill the part in real life, but it remains a thrill to see true pinnacles of the American theater on stage. Donna Murphy is Broadway and would absolutely demolish as Mother Gothel? Carolee. Carmello.

In typical Disney Theatricals fashion, I cannot wait to see what the new show will bring!

