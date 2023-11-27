Good Morning America Celebrates The 10th Anniversary of “Frozen” With A Sing-Along

Good Morning America celebrated the 10th anniversary of Frozen this morning with a sing-along of Elsa’s famous anthem.

In honor of Frozen ’s premiere a decade ago, GMA highlighted the film’s staying power with a sing-along of “Let It Go”.

’s premiere a decade ago, GMA highlighted the film’s staying power with a sing-along of “Let It Go”. The choir was made up of high school students from across the country who were chosen by Disney Theatricals to be the first schools in their respective state to put on productions of Frozen.

Also included in the performance was the cast of Disney on Ice performing a number featuring Anna and Elsa.

Even Olaf made an appearance from the Royal Sommerhaus at EPCOT

