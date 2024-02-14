Disney Theatrical Group Reportedly Exploring Stage Version of “Tangled”

It looks like Disney Theatrical Group has a dream. They are reportedly exploring creating a stage version of the beloved 2010 animated film Tangled, according to BroadwayWorld.

This news does not necessarily mean we’ll be seeing a broadway musical version of Tangled in the near future.

BroadwayWorld explains that Disney Theatrical Group often makes titles available for professional licensing and schools and that is a possibility for Tangled.

Plans for Tangled have not yet officially been announced.

The 2010 film quickly became a favorite among Disney fans, with lovable characters and memorable music.

The film stars Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, and Donna Murphy and tells the story of Rapunzel, a young princess who wishes to leave the confines of her secluded tower.

The film features music from Disney Legend Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater, who have collaborated on stage version of The Little Mermaid and Sister Act .

Tangled: The Musical, an abridged adaptation of the film, debuted on the Disney Magic in 2015. You can watch the full show here

The film has also spawned the short film Tangled Ever After as well as Tangled: The Series, an animated series that began airing on Disney Channel