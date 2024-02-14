Disney Theatrical Group Reportedly Exploring Stage Version of “Tangled”

It looks like Disney Theatrical Group has a dream. They are reportedly exploring creating a stage version of the beloved 2010 animated film Tangled, according to BroadwayWorld.
- This news does not necessarily mean we’ll be seeing a broadway musical version of Tangled in the near future.
- BroadwayWorld explains that Disney Theatrical Group often makes titles available for professional licensing and schools and that is a possibility for Tangled.
- Plans for Tangled have not yet officially been announced.
- The 2010 film quickly became a favorite among Disney fans, with lovable characters and memorable music.
- The film stars Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, and Donna Murphy and tells the story of Rapunzel, a young princess who wishes to leave the confines of her secluded tower.
- The film features music from Disney Legend Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater, who have collaborated on stage version of The Little Mermaid and Sister Act.
- Tangled: The Musical, an abridged adaptation of the film, debuted on the Disney Magic in 2015. You can watch the full show here.
- The film has also spawned the short film Tangled Ever After as well as Tangled: The Series, an animated series that began airing on Disney Channel in 2017.