Disney Cruise Line Releases Full Show of “Tangled: The Musical”

Disney Cruise Line has released a full video performance of Tangled: The Musical, a production that can only be found on the Disney Magic.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line has shared a professionally filmed video of the full show of Tangled: The Musical.
- The show can only be seen aboard the Disney Magic, which also has a themed restaurant called Rapunzel’s Royal Table.
- Tangled: The Musical premiered in 2015 and features three brand-new songs written by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater, “Flower of Gold,” “Wanted Man,” and “When She Returns.”
- The video is introduced by Cruise Director Lee Hawkins who shares that the show includes talented creators like a Tony award winning costume designer and an Emmy winning puppet designer.
- Earlier this year, Disney Cruise Line released highlights from their stage production of Beauty and the Beast.