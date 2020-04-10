The Latest in the #DisneyMagicMoments Series Presents us With a Video of Disney Cruise Line’s “Beauty and the Beast”

It is with deepest pride and greatest pleasure that we welcome you to celebrate Beauty and the Beast, Disney Cruise Line-style!
What’s Happening:
- As part of the new #DisneyMagicMoments series of videos that the Disney Parks Blog is posting, they are taking us aboard one of the beautiful ships of the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Dream for a (shortened) performance of Beauty and the Beast inside the Walt Disney theater.
- From the ship’s crew to yours, here is a roundup of enchanted fun and entertainment for the entire family to enjoy.
- This first-of-its-kind video from Disney Cruise Line gives your family a front-row seat to the beloved story with favorite moments from our award-winning Broadway-style production. This previously recorded video features the opening cast from the show’s debut.
- So without further ado, we invite you to relax and pull up a chair as we proudly present scenes from Beauty and the Beast on the Disney Dream!
- Your themed evening wouldn’t be complete without a special dining experience! Make your dinner magical with sophisticated napkin art to have the napkins freshly pressed (and folded) in no time!
- In the guide below, you’ll discover how to transform a napkin into a tuxedo jacket. Set the table with this folded masterpiece, and your family will certainly notice there’s something there that wasn’t there before.
- To have more themed fun, the folks over at the Disney Family site have also posted a recipe for an “Enchanted Rose Pizza” that you can easily make to serve alongside your folded napkins!
- Beauty and the Beast debuted in 2017 exclusively aboard the Disney Dream and is 70-minute long show based on the Live-Action adaptation of the animated classic, featuring live performers, puppets, and a full LED wrap-around screen that surrounds the stage to present the audience with 23 different locations during the show.
