“Aladdin” On Broadway and Times Square Disney Store Team Up To Celebrate Show’s 10th Anniversary With Special Merchandise And Surprise Guest

Aladdin on Broadway is celebrating their 10th anniversary with a special collaboration at the Times Square Disney Store and in-store popup that features a special Aladdin Dooney & Bourke limited edition collection, and a surprise appearance from Genie himself, courtesy of Michael James Scott.

What’s Happening:

on Broadway has partnered with the Disney Store in Times Square to launch an exclusive in-store popup, now running through April 24th. The popup includes the Aladdin Dooney & Bourke limited-edition collection and merchandise previously only available at in-theater kiosks.

Dooney & Bourke limited-edition collection and merchandise previously only available at in-theater kiosks. Michael James Scott (Genie) stopped by the store on Thursday, April 4th to surprise select guests with tickets to Aladdin on Broadway, an item from the Aladdin Dooney & Bourke limited-edition collection, and a Disney gift card that can be used at the Disney Store or DisneyStore.com.

, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014, and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years. Hailed by The New York Times as “fabulous and extravagant,” the Broadway production has set 17 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned 11 productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed nearly 20 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway, on tour across North America and the U.K. and Ireland, as well as in Japan and Spain, with a new production in Seoul, South Korea opening this fall.

The current cast of Aladdin stars Michael Maliakel making his Broadway debut in the title role, Michael James Scott as Genie, Sonya Balsara as Jasmine, and Dennis Stowe as Jafar. The show also features Milo Alosi, Zach Bencal and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin’s sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Caleb Barnett, Jeremy Gaston, and Wes Hart stand by for several principals.