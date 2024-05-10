“GMA3” Guest List: Celebrating 30 Years of Disney On Broadway and More Week or May 13th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of May 13th-17th Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 13th-17th:

Monday, May 13 Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton ( Bridgerton ) Money Monday: Ann-Margaret Carrozza ( Love & Money ) Will Reeves sits down with singer and songwriter Hozier

Tuesday, May 14 Mikie Russo (Tips for DIY flower arrangements) Performance by Train Jess Smith (President of Golden State’s WNBA team) Dr. Mandy Cohen (CDC Director; latest medical news)

Wednesday, May 15 Lisa Vanderpump ( Vanderpump Villa ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Nicole Richie ( Summer Camp ) Alfonso Ribeiro ( America’s Funniest Home Videos )

Thursday, May 16 Celebration of 30 years of Disney on Broadway with actor Michael James Scott ( Aladdin ) Better Call Brian Series: Attorney Brian Buckmire (Answering viewer legal questions) LaDarrion Williams ( Blood at the Root )

Friday, May 17 Lifestyle expert Milly Almodovar shares the latest must-have beauty products Dr. Darien Sutton (Answering viewer medical questions) Report on the historic Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court case with Nathaniel Briggs



