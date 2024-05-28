First Character Posters for “The Acolyte” Debut One Week Ahead of Series Premiere

With just one week to go until the two-episode premiere of the new Star Wars series, The Acolyte, the first official character posters from the series have been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- Ahead of the June 4th two-episode premiere of The Acolyte, the first collection of character posters has been released.
- Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) stands ready to defend peace and justice in the galaxy, with his brilliant blue lightsaber ignited.
- Jedi Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) is strong with the Force, green lightsaber drawn, but lowered.
- Padawan Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen) is also ready to join the fight.
- The set also features Mae (Amandla Stenberg), a masked assassin on the hunt for revenge and Jedi Master Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo) caught in the middle of a fierce Wookiee roar.
About The Acolyte:
- The Acolyte is set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order. An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.
- The series stars:
- Amandla Stenberg
- Lee Jung-jae
- Manny Jacinto
- Dafne Keen
- Charlie Barnett
- Jodie Turner-Smith
- Rebecca Henderson
- Dean-Charles Chapman
- Carrie-Anne Moss
- The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef.
- The Acolyte premieres with its first two episodes on Tuesday, June 4th, exclusively via Disney+.
