First Character Posters for “The Acolyte” Debut One Week Ahead of Series Premiere

With just one week to go until the two-episode premiere of the new Star Wars series, The Acolyte, the first official character posters from the series have been revealed.

What’s Happening:

  • Ahead of the June 4th two-episode premiere of The Acolyte, the first collection of character posters has been released.
  • Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) stands ready to defend peace and justice in the galaxy, with his brilliant blue lightsaber ignited.

  • Jedi Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) is strong with the Force, green lightsaber drawn, but lowered.

  • Padawan Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen) is also ready to join the fight.

  • The set also features Mae (Amandla Stenberg), a masked assassin on the hunt for revenge and Jedi Master Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo) caught in the middle of a fierce Wookiee roar.

About The Acolyte:

  • The Acolyte is set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order. An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.
  • The series stars:
    • Amandla Stenberg
    • Lee Jung-jae
    • Manny Jacinto
    • Dafne Keen
    • Charlie Barnett
    • Jodie Turner-Smith
    • Rebecca Henderson
    • Dean-Charles Chapman
    • Carrie-Anne Moss
  • The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef.
  • The Acolyte premieres with its first two episodes on Tuesday, June 4th, exclusively via Disney+.
