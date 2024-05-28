First Character Posters for “The Acolyte” Debut One Week Ahead of Series Premiere

With just one week to go until the two-episode premiere of the new Star Wars series, The Acolyte, the first official character posters from the series have been revealed.

What’s Happening:

Ahead of the June 4th two-episode premiere of The Acolyte , the first collection of character posters has been released.

Jedi Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) is strong with the Force, green lightsaber drawn, but lowered.

Padawan Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen) is also ready to join the fight.

The set also features Mae (Amandla Stenberg), a masked assassin on the hunt for revenge and Jedi Master Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo) caught in the middle of a fierce Wookiee roar.

About The Acolyte:

The Acolyte is set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order. An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef.

