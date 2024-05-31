“Star Wars: The Acolyte” One-Shot Comic Announced

A new one-shot comic is coming to highlight one of the new characters in Star Wars: The Acolyte.
What’s Happening:
- Kelnacca, the first live-action Wookiee Jedi, is receiving a special comic book story alongside the finale of The Acolyte on Disney+.
- Gizmodo reports that Star Wars: The Acolyte #1 is being released on September 4th, after the show’s final episode.
- Written by Cavan Scott and with art by Marika Cresta, the one-shot will showcase Kelnacca’s lead up to the start of The Acolyte.
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Cavan Scott: “It’s been so exciting to draw a line from The Acolyte back to The High Republic era we’ve been building in comics, books, audio and animation. Kelnacca is the perfect character to bridge the gap between the time of Leslye Headland’s spectacular series to the age of Starlight Beacon, the threat of Marchion Ro, and the marauding Nihil. In this comic, we will learn more about one of the most intriguing aspects of Kelnacca’s design: the meaning behind those mysterious tattoos. Along the way we’ll see the struggle of a Padawan and a master who is stoic, wise, and, ultimately, a true practitioner of Light and Life.”
More Star Wars News:
- Video: "The Acolyte" Cast Members Share Their First Introductions to the Star Wars Franchise
- Video: Lucasfilm's Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni Discusses "Star Wars: The Acolyte" with Creator Leslye Headland
- A New Featurette With Cast of “The Acolyte” Has Been Released
- “The Acolyte” Two-Episode Premiere to Screen in Select Theaters Nationwide
- Video: "The Acolyte" Cast and Creator Share Their Favorite Star Wars Characters On "Good Morning America"