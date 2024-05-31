“Star Wars: The Acolyte” One-Shot Comic Announced

A new one-shot comic is coming to highlight one of the new characters in Star Wars: The Acolyte.

What’s Happening:

Kelnacca, the first live-action Wookiee Jedi, is receiving a special comic book story alongside the finale of The Acolyte on Disney+

on Gizmodo reports Star Wars: The Acolyte #1 is being released on September 4th, after the show’s final episode.

Written by Cavan Scott and with art by Marika Cresta, the one-shot will showcase Kelnacca’s lead up to the start of The Acolyte.

What They’re Saying:

Writer Cavan Scott: “It’s been so exciting to draw a line from The Acolyte back to The High Republic era we’ve been building in comics, books, audio and animation. Kelnacca is the perfect character to bridge the gap between the time of Leslye Headland’s spectacular series to the age of Starlight Beacon, the threat of Marchion Ro, and the marauding Nihil. In this comic, we will learn more about one of the most intriguing aspects of Kelnacca’s design: the meaning behind those mysterious tattoos. Along the way we’ll see the struggle of a Padawan and a master who is stoic, wise, and, ultimately, a true practitioner of Light and Life.”

