A New Featurette With Cast of “The Acolyte” Has Been Released

A new featurette has been released for The Acolyte.
What’s Happening:
- The upcoming Disney+ series The Acolyte has rounded up the cast to discuss their excitement about joining the Star Wars universe.
- On hand are Dafne Keen, Manny Jacinto, Amandla Stenberg, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Charlie Barnett.
- Their excitement is palpable as the premiere date becomes closer and closer.
- Two episodes of The Acolyte premiere on Disney+ on June 4th.
More Star Wars News:
- “The Acolyte” Two-Episode Premiere to Screen in Select Theaters Nationwide
- Video: "The Acolyte" Cast and Creator Share Their Favorite Star Wars Characters On "Good Morning America"
- First Character Posters for “The Acolyte” Debut One Week Ahead of Series Premiere
- Video: "The Acolyte" Star Amandla Stenberg Plays John Williams's Iconic "Star Wars" Score On Solo Violin