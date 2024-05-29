A New Featurette With Cast of “The Acolyte” Has Been Released

A new featurette has been released for The Acolyte.

What’s Happening:

The upcoming Disney+ The Acolyte has rounded up the cast to discuss their excitement about joining the Star Wars universe.

On hand are Dafne Keen, Manny Jacinto, Amandla Stenberg, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Charlie Barnett.

Their excitement is palpable as the premiere date becomes closer and closer.

Two episodes of The Acolyte premiere on Disney+ on June 4th.

