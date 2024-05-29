“The Acolyte” Two-Episode Premiere to Screen in Select Theaters Nationwide

Select theaters across the country will be screening the two-episode premiere of the highly anticipated Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

What’s Happening:

On June 3rd, Star Wars fans can be among the first to see The Acolyte in theaters with a special two-episode screening at select locations.

Attendees will receive complimentary refreshments and a poster giveaway, with photo ops also available.

About The Acolyte:

The Acolyte is set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order. An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef.

