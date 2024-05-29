“The Acolyte” Two-Episode Premiere to Screen in Select Theaters Nationwide

Select theaters across the country will be screening the two-episode premiere of the highly anticipated Star Wars series, The Acolyte.
What’s Happening:
- On June 3rd, Star Wars fans can be among the first to see The Acolyte in theaters with a special two-episode screening at select locations.
- Hosted by Fandango, this special screening will be offered at 26 locations across the United States, giving fans the chance to see the new Star Wars live-action series before it arrives on Disney+ the following day.
- The screening will take place on Monday, June 3rd at 7:00 p.m. local time.
- Attendees will receive complimentary refreshments and a poster giveaway, with photo ops also available.
- While some locations (such as the Disney Springs AMC) are already sold out, there are multiple locations still available. For a chance to snag your free ticket, visit the official fan event site.
About The Acolyte:
- The Acolyte is set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order. An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.
- The series stars:
- Amandla Stenberg
- Lee Jung-jae
- Manny Jacinto
- Dafne Keen
- Charlie Barnett
- Jodie Turner-Smith
- Rebecca Henderson
- Dean-Charles Chapman
- Carrie-Anne Moss
- The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef.
- The Acolyte premieres with its first two episodes on Tuesday, June 4th, exclusively via Disney+.
