Video: “The Acolyte” Star Amandla Stenberg Plays John Williams’s Iconic “Star Wars” Score On Solo Violin

With the debut of Lucasfilm’s new live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte just a couple weeks away, the official Star Wars website and YouTube channel released a new video showcasing a different talent of one of the show’s main cast members, Amandla Stenberg.

What’s happening:

A new video was released on the official Star Wars YouTube channel showcasing the violin-playing abilities of The Acolyte star Amandla Stenberg (previously best known for her role as Rue in The Hunger Games ).

star Amandla Stenberg (previously best known for her role as Rue in ). In the video, Stenberg plays a selection from composer John Williams’s iconic Star Wars score on solo violin, with the arrangement having been newly written by Williams himself for the occasion.

score on solo violin, with the arrangement having been newly written by Williams himself for the occasion. Amandla Stenberg plays the character of Mae in The Acolyte, who is described as a Force-sensitive human assassin who lived during the time of the High Republic.

Watch The Acolyte | Amandla & Her Violin | Streaming June 4 on Disney+:

What they’re saying:

StarWars.com: “Today, a new behind-the-scenes featurette takes us inside that recording session at the John Williams Music Building at the former home of MGM Studios. Watch Stenberg’s performance of the solo violin arrangement written by Williams just for Stenberg.”

“Today, a new behind-the-scenes featurette takes us inside that recording session at the John Williams Music Building at the former home of MGM Studios. Watch Stenberg’s performance of the solo violin arrangement written by Williams just for Stenberg.” Amandla Stenberg: “I am here today at the John Williams music building. I’ve been playing the violin since the third grade. I don’t think that you can love Star Wars without loving the Star Wars score. John Williams has the ability to create music that feels huge in scope while still being emotive. I was ecstatic when I found out [that Williams had written a new arrangement for her]. I mean, and terrified. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and it’s something I’ll hold forever. I’m so nervous.”

Star Wars: The Acolyte will debut with its first two episodes on Tuesday, June 4th, exclusively via Disney+.