National Geographic’s SharkFest Is Back With A Brand New Slate of Shark Infested Shows

National Geographic’s highly anticipated annual summer extravaganza is back this summer. With fin-tastic new programming announcements, SharkFest is almost here.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic’s annual summer SharkFest is back!

Making its initial splash on June 30th, the multi-platform extravaganza will air on Nat Geo, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo Mundo, and ESPN2. The event will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu on July 1.

With 5 new original shows, SharkFest will have fins, I mean fans circling their TVs. Sharks Gone Viral – Comedians Helen Hong, Keon Polee and the Sklar Brothers will explore the open waters of social media sharks with a panel of shark experts. (National Geographic – Premieres July 1 at 9/8c, Nat Geo WILD – July 30 at 8/7c, Disney+ and Hulu – July 1) Supersized Sharks – Scientists will take a deep dive into why the tiger sharks of Norfolk Island, 800 miles off the coast of Australia, are so large. Shark biologists Lauren Meyers, Charlie Huveneers and Adam Barnett will star. (National Geographic – Premieres July 1 at 10/9c, Nat Geo WILD – July 31 at 9/8c, Disney+ and Hulu – July 1) Baby Sharks in the City – After Finding a nursery of baby great whites off the coast of New York City, scientists will deploy camera tags to reveal the secret life of the nursery. It will also explore how climate change may affect the future of this shark population. (National Geographic – Premieres July 2 at 8/7c, Nat Geo WILD – July 29 at 8p/7c, Disney+ and Hulu – July 1) Shark Attack 360 – In this 8 episode series, an international team of experts will explore the mysteries of shark behavior. Using VFX technology, these experts will analyze shark attacks in forensic details. (National Geographic – Premieres July 2 at 10/9c, Nat Geo WILD – August 1 at 5/4c, Disney+ and Hulu – July 1) Attack of the Red Sea Sharks – After sharks killed three people in less than a year in the Red Sea, scientists will explore this alarming trend. Is this an isolated problem or are we seeing an increase in shark attacks worldwide? (National Geographic – Premieres July 7 at 10/9c, Disney+ and Hulu – July 1)

In addition to these new original shows, SharkFest will also release two new specials for viewers to bite into. Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast – Marvel Star Anthony Mackie will return to his hometown of New Orleans to investigate the fishing phenomenon depredation. Depredation is when a shark steals a fisherman’s catch before they can reel the fish in. He will also explore the environmental impacts causing an uptick in this increasingly common problem. (National Geographic – Premieres June 30 at 9/8c, Nat Geo WILD – August 2 at 9/8c, Disney+ and Hulu – July 1)



Shark vs. Ross Edgley – Superstar athlete Ross Edgley will face off against 4 of the ocean’s most incredible sharks. Edgley holds the world record for the world’s longests assisted stage sea swim at nearly 1800 miles. In four incredible challenges, Ross will attempt a G-force turn like a hammerhead, a polaris jump like a great white, to outswim the mako, the world’s fastest shark, and feast like a tiger shark. (National Geographic – Premieres June 30 at 10/9c, Nat Geo WILD – August 3 at 9/8c, Disney+ and Hulu – July 1)

