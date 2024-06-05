National Geographic Reveals Trailer and Key Art for New Six-Part Series “Oceanxplorers”

National Geographic has revealed the trailer and key art for its six-part series, OCEANXPLORERS. This will premiere on August 18 on National Geographic and stream the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

What's Happening:

In celebration of World Oceans Day later this week, National Geographic revealed the trailer and key art for its epic six-part underwater discovery series OCEANXPLORERS .

. The breathtaking series will premiere Aug. 18 on National Geographic and all episodes will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

From National Geographic Explorer at Large James Cameron (Avatar), BBC Studios Natural History Unit (Blue Planet II) and OceanX comes the most ambitious ocean adventure ever filmed.

About OCEANXPLORERS:

The National Geographic series takes audiences aboard the OceanXplorer, OceanX’s state-of-the-art scientific research and exploration vessel, to investigate the farthest frontiers of the world’s oceans, 80% of which are entirely unknown. Armed with advanced technology, a hand-picked team of intrepid explorers and scientists, National Geographic Explorers and other ocean experts embark on a global odyssey to solve some of the ocean’s greatest mysteries through the lives of its animals and their ecosystems.

The ship sets sail on a grand adventure – traveling to the depths of the Atlantic in the Azores, diving into the shallows of the Bahamas and warm waters of the Caribbean before embarking north to the frigid arctic shores of Svalbard, Norway.

OCEANXPLORERS provides an immersive look at an underwater world of wonder with incredible discoveries that push the boundaries of exploration and our understanding of the ocean like never before.

provides an immersive look at an underwater world of wonder with incredible discoveries that push the boundaries of exploration and our understanding of the ocean like never before. OceanXplorer, which was purpose-built by the global science, media and exploration nonprofit OceanX, is a technological marvel with the power to explore the depths of the world’s oceans.

The ship is equipped with two submersibles — Neptune and Nadir — which can dive to 1,000 meters, or 3,280 feet, for up to 72 hours.

There is a helicopter aboard alongside multiple marine science laboratories, as well as a media studio that captures new science and real-time discoveries for the screen.

The OceanXplorer is a full-scale research vessel that can span the Earth’s oceans and shed light on even the most inaccessible depths of the sea.

OCEANXPLORERS combines a high-end, science-driven documentary with jaw-dropping sequences to capture the drama and thrill of exploration.

combines a high-end, science-driven documentary with jaw-dropping sequences to capture the drama and thrill of exploration. With so much unknown to explore, the elite team onboard combines their expertise and curiosities to gather information and capture never-before-seen imagery of life below the surface using groundbreaking technology and equipment.

The six-part series includes the following episodes and premiere dates:

Realm of the Humpbacks

Premieres Aug. 18 at 9/8c

The team travels to the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean to reveal the greatest secrets in the lives of the North Atlantic humpback whale: Why do thousands gather in one tiny patch of ocean every year, and what lengths do they go to in choosing a mate? While exploring the humpbacks’ hidden world, they witness a mother defend her calf in the ultimate ocean battle with a pack of orcas.

Giants of the Deep

Premieres Aug. 18 at 10/9c

In the Azores, the team follows the elusive sperm whales to their hunting grounds a mile beneath the surface, where they discover the secret lives of these deep-diving whales. State-of-the-art camera systems and the OceanXplorer’s submersibles explore this world of eternal darkness, discovering the whale’s prey: an enormous squid, never filmed before in these Atlantic waters.

Jurassic Shark

Premieres Aug. 25 at 9/8c

The team is in the Azores to tag a deep sea giant — the sixgill shark — and learn more about its nightly patterns hunting for food in the abyss. For the first time ever, the team tags and retrieves valuable data, uncovering the secrets of why this prehistoric shark undertakes its epic journey from the depths at night.

Hammerhead Highway

Premieres Aug. 25 at 10/9c

The team is in the crystal-clear waters of Bimini in the Bahamas to witness the incredible journey of the great hammerhead shark. As the team follows the shark’s return migration to warm waters in winter, they discover the secrets of how these animals navigate the vast ocean, using incredible senses to exploit riches hidden in the shallows.

Kingdom of the Polar Bear

Premieres Sept. 1 at 9/8c

The team brings the OceanXplorer to Svalbard, Norway. This ice world is changing faster than anywhere else on Earth. The team’s mission is to figure out if Svalbard’s polar bears are adapting to their environment. To do so, they come face-to-face with this giant of the Arctic Ocean and scale a glacier to learn how much time is left for one of the most critical habitats for polar bears.

Ice Giants

Premieres Sept. 1 at 10/9c

The team brings the OceanXplorer as far north as possible, to the edge of the Arctic ice cap. There, they learn how a population of bowhead whales, once hunted almost to extinction, is faring today. They are also the first to observe the feeding strategies of the deep-sea Greenland shark, an animal that can live for more than 400 years.